Former Japanese prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while giving a speech in Japan’s Nara prefecture.

Gun shots were heard in the area with witnesses saying the former Prime Minister was clearly bleeding at the time of his collapse.

An NHK reporter said that “two consecutive gunshots” were heard when the incident occurred at around 11:30AM this morning.

The 67-year-old former prime minister is believed to have been shot in the chest and was found unconscious when paramedics arrived on scene.

Abe was transported to a nearby by hospital in critical condition with Kyodo reporting he was in cardiac arrest.

A man was detained at the scene shortly after the alleged shooting with police continuing to investigate.

