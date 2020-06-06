Former Knights Coach Nathan Brown Has Slammed Latrell Mitchell Critics

Former Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown has slammed Latrell Mitchell critics, after the 22-year-old copped heavy criticisms since moving to the South Sydney Rabbitohs. 

Brown came to the defence of Mitchell, telling Triple M's Saturday Scrum, critics shouldn't have judged the two-time Premiership winner so early.

