Former Lone Wolf Bikie Killed In Suspected Gangland Shooting

A 40-year-old former Lone Wolf bikie has died after being shot in a suspected gangland attack.

Yusuf Nazlioglu has died after being shot at least 10 times in Sydney’s inner west last night.

Police were called to Walker Street following reports a man had been shot at around 6:30PM on Monday evening.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found former Lone Wolf bikie Yusuf Nazlioglu in serious condition suffering from numerous gunshots.

Paramedics attempted to work in Nazlioglu for an hour before loading him into an ambulance.

The 40-year-old was transported to Westmead Hospital where he passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Nazlioglu was found not guilty of the shooting death of Comanchero boss Mick Hawi back in 2018.

According to police, a gunman approached Nazlioglu in the carpark of an apartment building on Walker Street and fired at least 10 shots at the 40-year-old at around 6PM on Monday evening.

Police have since confirmed that the shooting was a targeted attack on the former bikie.

A car was found completely burnt out on Leeds Street not far from the scene which police believe was used as the getaway vehicle.

Anyone who has dash cam footage of the area around the time the incident took place are being urged to contact police.

Nazlioglu’s death is one of 13 gang related hits over the past two years.

