Former NRL Referee Matt Cecchin's Insight On What It's Like Working In The Bunker
Former top NRL referee Matt Cecchin has shared insight into what it's like working in and with The Bunker.
Cecchin admitted to The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Dell he was 'hopeless' working in the bunker.
The recently retired referee also opened up on his new mental health venture, why he wanted to become a referee and the story behind coming out as gay in 2012; hear the full chat below.