Former NSW Deputy Premier Cleared Of Corruption In New York Trade Appointment

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in New South Wales says it “did not identify any evidence of corrupt conduct” in the appointment of John Barilaro to a lucrative trade role in New York.

The former NSW Deputy Premier was appointed to a $500,000-a-year role as the state’s Trade and Investment Commissioner in New York last year.

Barilaro, who was also the trade minister at the time was offered the US appointment in May 2022 and resigned from politics to take the job.



When his appointment was announced in June, he was met with political outrage and strong suggestions by the opposition he had used his position to improperly influence the recruitment process.



Just two weeks later, he gave up the job, citing the high level of media scrutiny.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The appointment was subject to a parliamentary inquiry as well as an ICAC investigation.

After an eight-month probe, the ICAC announced on Monday that it had found no evidence of corrupt conduct or wrongdoing by Barilaro.

“The investigation did not identify any evidence of corrupt conduct,” the ICAC said.

"As a result, the Commission has discontinued its investigation."

The ICAC said no further action should be taken in regard to the matter.

The investigation also included former public servant Amy Brown who was the government department head overseeing the recruitment process. There was no evidence of corrupt conduct on her part it said.



Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.