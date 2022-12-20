Former PM Kevin Rudd Named Ambassador To The U.S

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd will set up his post in Washington DC, after being appointed the new ambassador to the United States.

Anthony Albanese announced the move on Tuesday, alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The Prime Minister said Rudd holds high experience and connections in the US.

"Kevin Rudd is an outstanding appointment, he brings a great deal of credit to Australia by agreeing to this appointment," Mr Albanese said.

"As someone who has links to the global community in Washington DC, he will be a major asset."

Rudd has served as a global president for international relations, while campaigning for a royal commission into Rupert Murdoch-owned media giant News Corp.

In a statement, Mr Rudd spoke of the honour to accept the role.

"Australia currently faces its most challenging security and diplomatic environment for decades," he said.

"Our national interest continues to be served, as it has for decades past, by the deepest and most effective strategic engagement of the United States in our region."

He replaces Arthur Sinodinos in the role, set to begin his duties early 2023.

