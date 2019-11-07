Former Port Macquarie Student Announced as Support for Elton John Tour

Sir Elton John today announced that brilliant young award winning singer/songwriter Tate Sheridan will warm audiences at the outdoor concerts on his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road Australian Tour, beginning in Perth on November 30.

Speaking to Moffee on Triple M on Friday morning, Tate Sheridan came to Sir Elton’s attention in 2015 when the then 23-year old Sheridan was asked to open select Australia and New Zealand dates on the artist’s national tour that December.

Since then, Elton has taken keen interest in Sheridan’s music, playing his song “Fade to Black” on his Apple Music Beats 1 Radio Show to an audience of millions.

In 2019-2020, Sheridan will join Sir Elton on 22 of his 34 Australian dates, performing songs from his latest solo work, Angel Man, which captures the beautiful rustic tones of the old Americana, plus tunes from his impressive back catalogue.

The former Port Macquarie High School student will perform some of these appearances solo on piano, and on others as a three-piece, with piano, bass and drums.

Tickets are still available for Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Coffs Harbour in February, including grandstand tickets which are now on sale through Ticketek.