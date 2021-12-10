Former Premier Gladys Makes A Decision On Political Future

Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed she won't run in next year's federal election, placing a full stop on her political career.

Speculation began about the potential of Ms Berejiklian running for the Sydney seat of Warringah, however she denied any plans to reenter the political ranks.

Despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging the former Premier to contest the seat, the 51-year-old says she plans to join the private sector.

"It’s not something that I want to do," Berejiklian said on 2GB Radio Sydney.

"I want my life to change."

After her confirmation on Friday, Morrison expressed praise toward Berejiklian's long standing parliamentary career.

"She’s made a decision to go forward into a new chapter of her life and Jenny and I wish her all the best with that,” Morrison said. “She’s been a great friend to Jen and I as we’ve worked together to combat the pandemic."

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) continues to investigate her dealings with ex-boyfriend, former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.

