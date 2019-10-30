Former Richmond Player Todd Elton Is One Of The Newest Contestants On 'Love Island Australia'

It's Tiger Time on Love Island.

Former Richmond forward Todd Elton is one of the two new contestants on Channel 9's hit show, entering the villa this week looking to snag some more goals off the field.

The 26-year-old - who played 10 games for the Tiges in six years on the list - has gone from looking to crash packs to looking for love.

"You heard right - I'm on #LoveIslandAU," he - well, Channel 9's social guys - wrote on Instagram.

"Wish me luck to find love! #TeamTodd will be taking over while I'm in the Villa, so I'll see you on the flip side."

His former teammates haven't missed the chance to get stuck into him on Instagram about it either.

"This is your calling Todd," Tom Derickx wrote.

"Hahahahaha **** off," Liam McBean chipped in.

Our man Bernie Vince was even tagged!

"You can only lead the horse to water, you can't make it drink," he wrote.