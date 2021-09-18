Former Saint Arryn Siposs On Transitioning From AFL To NFL!

NFL Punter and former St Kilda forward Arryn Siposs joined The Saturday Rub to relive his American Football debut this week and how he has adjusted to life in America after five years at the Saints.

Siposs debuted for the Philadelphia Eagles during the week in an impressive first outing in a victory over Atlanta.

However, Siposs did tell The Rub with a laugh that some of his American teammates haven't fully grasped what life is quite like in Australia just yet.

"I get sick and tired of it! I'm not joking, they talk about Down Under, Vegemite, Koalas, Kangaroos that are that big. (They say) 'I'm not going to Australia because you have nine out of the ten most dangerous animals in the world', it's just insane."

