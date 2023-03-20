Former SAS Soldier Arrested Over Alleged War Crimes

A former Australian soldier has been arrested and is likely to be charged over alleged war crimes while in Afghanistan.

The 41-year-old is alleged to have an Afghan man while he was deployed between 2005 and 2016.

The arrest was made following a joint investigation between the Office of the Special Investigator and the AFP.

The former soldier has been formally charged with one count of War Crime-Murder under the Criminal Code Act 1995.

The man was arrested in regional NSW this morning and is expected to face NSW Local Court on Monday afternoon.

If found guilty, the former AFD member could face up to life in prison.

“The OSI and AFP are working together to investigate allegations of criminal offences under Australian law related to breaches of the Laws of Armed Conflict by Australian Defence Force personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016,” the AFP said in a statement.

Investigations into the alleged incident are ongoing.

