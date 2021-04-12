Former Sharks Coach Shane Flanagan Defends John Morris Amid Speculation Over His Future

Former Cronulla Sharks head coach Shane Flanagan has defended current head coach John Morris amid speculation over his future at the club.

Reports on Sunday suggest the club are set to axe Morris in favour of current Roosters assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon from 2022.

However, in a revealing chat on The Rush Hour with MG & Liam, the 2016 Premiership winning coach can't fathom why the Sharks want to boot Morris from his role considering what's going on at the club.

Flanagan also discussed his future as a NRL head coach and son Kyle's development at the Bulldogs; hear the full chat below.