Former Silverchair Frontman Daniel Johns Checks Into Rehab Following Car Collision

Former Silverchair lead singer Daniel Johns has revealed via social media he will admit himself to rehabilitation, after being charged with high-level drink-driving earlier this week.

Johns announced that he has been "self-medicating" with alcohol to cope with mental battles.

He shared how he got "lost" while driving along the Pacific Highway in the Hunter region, where he veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a van.

Police say a 51-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were treated by emergency crews - one passenger was taken to hospital and has since been released.

It is alleged that Johns blew a reading of 0.157 on a police breath analysis test at Raymond Terrace Police Station.

"He has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA; he is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 11 April 2022," read the police statement.

The 42-year-old, who has infamously avoided the public domain following years of self-battles, took to Instagram to share his alcohol abuse and path forward.

"As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage," Johns shared.

"Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks. Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am OK, everyone is OK.

"Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my anxiety and depression. I know this is no sustainable or healthy.

"I have to step back now as I’m self-admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always."

Johns has recently opened about his mental health struggles through a Spotify exclusive podcast.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or needs assistance, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

