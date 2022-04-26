Former Suspect In William Tyrrell Case Sues State Of NSW

Former suspect in the case of missing boy William Tyrrell is suing the state of NSW over claims police told him “we know you did it” and sabotaged his relationship with his wife.

William Spedding told the NSW Supreme Court that police attempted to turn his own wife against him by charging him with a number of historical child sex offences.

Mr Spedding said police chased an “utterly hopeless” case against him to “punish” him over their own unsubstantiated suspicions in regard to William Tyrrell’s disappearance.

Mr Spedding is suing NSW Police and the director of public prosecutions for wrongful imprisonment, malicious prosecution and abuse of process.

According to Mr Spedding, police were aware he had been cleared of previous child abuse allegations when police charged him.

Police charged Mr Spedding over the sexual assault of two young girls back in the 1980’s.

Detectives began to suspect Mr Spedding after attending the home of William’s foster grandmother to perform repairs on her washing machine three days before William went missing.

Police then raided Mr Spedding’s home before charging him with unrelated historical child sex offences.

Mr Spedding was previously cleared of the charges after a court found the children made up the allegations and were coerced by their parents.

Mr Spedding was eventually cleared of these charges in 2018 but had already spent 50 days in police custody.

The court heard that Mr Spedding was forced to deal with abusive phone calls leaving him with severe anxiety.

"When it was all going on it as quite depressing, very depressing," he said.

Mr Spedding’s attorney Adrian Canceri told the court that during an interview, detective Gary Jubelin got close to Mr Spedding’s face and said “Mr nice washing machine man, I'm going to ruin you."

Mr Canceri also told the court that another detective approached him and said “We know you did it. We're going to get you. I'm going to come and arrest you."

The hearing overseen by Justice Ian Harrison is ongoing.

