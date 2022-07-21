Former Teacher To Face Court On Sexual Abuse Allegations

A former teacher is set to face court on abuse allegations after being accused of abusing three students.

Former Education Department co-ordinator, 51-year-old Lina Costanzo fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court today on three counts of persistent exploitation of a child.

The alleged abuse is reported to have occurred between 1989 and 2002.

Ms Costanzo’s defence lawyer told the court the 51-year-old plans to plead not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Ms Costanzo allegedly entered into sexual relationships with all three victims while they were under the age of 17.

One victim was alleged to have been abused over a period of five years from September 1990 at Glenelg, while another victim was allegedly abused over 10-year period from 1992 at Glenelg.

Court documents stated that Ms Costanzo allegedly “engaged in two or more unlawful acts with or towards” over a five-year period from February 1989.

One of these offences is alleged to have involved Mr Costanzo sharing pornography with the victim.

The three victims are believed to include two males and one female.

Magistrate Briony Kennewell moved the matter to the District Court with Ms Costanza set to appear in court in October.

