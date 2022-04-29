Former Tennis Champion Boris Becker Jailed Over Bankruptcy Offences

A court in London has sentenced former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker to two and a half years jail time for hiding assets and avoiding payments.

The 54-year-old was found guilty of filing for bankruptcy, despite hiding thousands of dollars from UK banks.

The court convicted Becker earlier this month on four charges, including failing to disclose, conceal and removing significant assets after a bankruptcy trial.

The six-time Slam winner was found guilty of money laundering to his ex-wife after filing a 2017 bankruptcy claim.

"It is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt," Judge Deborah Taylor told Becker during his sentence.

"While I accept the humiliation you have felt as a result of these proceedings, you have shown no humility."

The judge said Becker would serve half of his sentence in prison, with the remainder on licence.

In 2002, Becker was convicted of tax evasion in Germany.

In reference to this, the judge said: "You did not heed the warning you were given and the chance you were given by the suspended sentence and that is a significant aggravating factor...

"You have... sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy."

