Former Tennis Star Sam Groth Set To Enter State Politics

Former Australian tennis player Sam Groth has revealed he is planning to run for the Liberal Party in this year's state election.

The 34-year-old expressed the news on Twitter, confirming his application into the party for the seat of Nepean.

The seat covers the southern suburbs of the Mornington Peninsula, Groth lives with his family in Blairgowrie.

A former Davis Cup hero, the fast-serving Groth was front and centre at the most recent Australian Open as a commentator and broadcaster with Nine Network.

Groth, who achieved a men's singles high rank of 54, shared the impending career change in a statement.

“Nepean is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and the pandemic has encouraged even more Victorians to call the Mornington Peninsula home,” he said.

“This includes my wife Britt and I, who are raising our young family in Blairgowrie.

“My background, discipline, career, media profile and community work, will give the Liberal Party a terrific opportunity to preselect a long-term Member of Parliament who will fight for Nepean every single day.

“As per the party’s rules, I will be making no further comment.”

Groth said he is hoping for change in the political system, with the Victorian Labor Government being re-elected for a fifth time in 2018.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.