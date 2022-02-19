Former US Police Officer Sentenced To Two Years In Prison Over Death Of Daunte Wright

Former US Police officer Kim Potter has received a two-year jail sentence over the death of Daunte Wright.

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter has been handed down a two-year jail sentence after shooting and killing motorist Daunte Wright, claiming she accidentally pulled out her handgun instead of her taser.

Mr Wright’s family publicly denounced the sentence claiming Ms Potter received more sympathy as a white police officer than their black son.

Ms Potter’s sentence is noticeably lower than the state guidelines which suggest that someone with no criminal history should receive between six to eight and a half years in prison for manslaughter.

Mr Wright was killed during a traffic stop after he was pulled over for questioning in regard to expired license plates and an air freshener which was seen hanging from his rear-view mirror.

Ms Potter was convicted back in December of both first and second-degree manslaughter over the 20-year-old’s death but only faced the more serious of the two charges according to state law.

Following the sentencing, Mr Wright’s mother, Katie Wright addressed the decision saying the judge bought into a “white woman’s tears” and that Ms Potter “murdered my son”.

Mrs Wright went on to say that Ms Potter only ever referred to Mr Wright as “the driver” during the trial and refused to mention his name.

"She never once said his name. And for that I'll never be able to forgive you. And I'll never be able to forgive you for what you've stolen from us," she said.

"Daunte Demetrius Wright, I will continue to fight in your name until driving while black is no longer a death sentence."

