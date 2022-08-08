Former US President Donald Trump Claims The FBI Has "Raided" His Home In Palm Beach

Former US President Donald Trump has released a statement revealing his home is being raided by FBI:

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said on Monday night.

It comes amid an investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot.

At this point the circumstances of the raid, revealed in statement by Trump, remain unclear.

More to come.

