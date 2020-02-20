Former V8 Supercars Chairman Tony Cochrane Speaks Of The 'Poor' Handling Of The Holden Announcement

Former V8 Supercars chairman Tony Cochrane joined The Hot Breakfast this morning to discuss the recent announcement surrounding Holden.

General Motors confirmed that Holden would cease operations within the next year.

Earlier this week Cochrane compared Holden no longer being part of the Supercar scene as the equivalent of Collingwood not being part of the AFL & was baffled by the handling of the whole situation.

Cochrane is also the current chairman of the Gold Coast Suns and he gave an update on the team ahead of the 2020 season.

