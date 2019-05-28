Former Zimbabwean Cricketer Henry Olonga Was On The Voice Last Night And Bloody Smashed It

Former Zimbabwean international cricketer Henry Olonga was on The Voice last night and did a bloody great job of This Is The Moment.

Check it out here:

Olonga played 30 tests and 50 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1995 and 2003.

He went into exile in England after wearing a black armband to mourn “the death of democracy in our beloved in Zimbabwe” at the 2003 world cup.

He has an Australian wife, Tara Read, and released an album called Aurelia in 2006.

