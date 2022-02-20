Fortress Australia Reopens To International Travellers On Monday

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed international tourists as borders reopen.

The PM says the wait for Australia's tourism industry is finally over with international borders opening, making way for the enclave of travellers back down under.

For the first time in two years, from Monday vaccinated tourists will be able to fly into Australia after the pandemic closed international borders.

"We are going from Covid cautious to Covid confident when it comes to travel," the prime minister told reporters at Melbourne airport on Sunday.

"In the next 24 hours some 56 flights are going to touch down in Australia and that number is only going to grow," Mr Morrison said

"My message to tourists all around the world is: 'Pack your bags and come and have one the great experiences you could ever imagine. And don’t forget to bring your money with you because you will find plenty of places to spend it'." - PM Morrison

Tourism operators remain cautiously optimistic, as do foreign tourists amid “Fortress Australia's,” Covid restrictions including vaccine mandates and testing requirements.

Prior to Covid, Australia's tourism economy was one of the fastest growing sectors contributing $45 billion Australian dollars in 2019.

But our once casual and relaxed reputation, has since taken a battering to something of a rigid and reclusive island.

Epidemiologist at Deakin University in Melbourne, Catherine Bennett said Australia is in a better position to respond to a pandemic as opposed to before the pandemic began.

Professor Bennett said with systems now firmly in place, "we're ready for this"

“It’s about coming back so the virus is under our control, whereas we felt that the virus was controlling us,” Prof Bennett said.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 231 (222 local)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 2 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: 546

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 127 / 16

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 560

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 35 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 4,265

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 386 / 38

New South Wales

New cases: 5,582

Covid-related deaths: 21

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,280 / 77

Victoria

New cases: 4,867

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 358 / 5

South Australia

New cases: 1,118

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 190 / 4

Tasmania

New cases: 555

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 9 / 2

