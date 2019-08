Last week we posted a classic shot of the late great Heath ledger on the Perth set of a Chicken Treat commercial from back in the day.

We're happy to report that, thanks to the power of social media, the actual ad has been discovered by one eagle eyed punter.

WATCH:



Poignantly Perth... we love it.

Here was the original pic, posted on a Perth Reflects Facebook group by a LA based make-up stylist.

We miss you Heath!

Written by: @dantheinternut