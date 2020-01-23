Foundation works for Stage 1 of the Mt Gambier Airport terminal redevelopment underway

Kennett Builders and Council are quickly back into construction mode for 2020 with the foundation works for Stage 1 of the terminal redevelopment underway, representing an exciting next step in this $9.2M project.



In the coming months Stage 1 works will include structural framework and the internal fitout, assisting the transition for Stage 2 works to commence mid-2020. This staged approach ensures ongoing safe and efficient operations at the airport during the project.



Member for Barker Tony Pasin said that “It’s really exciting to see the project taking shape. The terminal upgrade will give a whole new welcome experience for fly-in visitors to the Limestone Coast meaning our region will begin to impress right from the first step off the plane. Our Government is investing in the project because we see the long term benefits- creating more jobs, driving economic growth and building a better region.”



District Council of Grant Chief Executive Officer Darryl Whicker is also pleased with the progress.



“Years of planning has been undertaken behind the scenes to get to this point and pouring concrete for the terminal represents an exciting milestone for staff, Council, Community, Visitors and Airport tenants and partners alike. With the runway extension completed and commissioned late 2019, and the heavy aircraft apron and upgraded electrical system also now complete, the terminal will now really be the focus for Council and the community over the next 12 months.”



Expansion of the terminal will provide the infrastructure required to meet the ongoing increase in travellers and air services through the Mount Gambier Regional Airport. Serviced by Regional Express (Rex) Airlines, passenger numbers have steadily increased over the past three years. The first quarter report for 2019 charted that 22,388 people flew with REX, in and out of Mount Gambier, between July and September 2019 – up by 11.4% from the previous year.



“The Limestone Coast is an iconic tourism destination and with tourism numbers growing each year, having a high level terminal and supporting infrastructure is essential to support regional growth” Mr Whicker said.



The Mount Gambier Regional Airport Upgrade is funded by the Australian Government through the Building Better Regions Fund in partnership with the South Australian State Government.