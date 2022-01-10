Four Charged As Clandestine Ice Labs Dismantled On NSW Coast

NSW police have charged four men with manufacturing drugs on the state's Central Coast.

Authorities on Sunday night managed to take down an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs.

A search warrant for an Eastlakes property in Sydney's south uncovered 338 grams of methylamphetamine, $2750 in cash, prohibited glassware, clothing and electronic devices.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene, who was later charged with manufacturing a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that production process, possessing drug manufacturing apparatus and supplying the drug.

The accused was refused bail and appeared at Central Local Court on Monday.

Shortly after, Strike Force Kavieng detectives assisted by officers attached to Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS) and Northern Region Operations Support Group (OSG) executed a crime scene warrant at two more properties on the Central Coast where they found a clandestine drug laboratory at Blue Bay.

Two men aged 43 and 48, who attempted to flee the scene in a car were subsequently arrested and charged.

Police seized more than $100,000 cash from the attempted get-away vehicle, and approximately 1kg of methylamphetamine.

The younger of the two was charged with 15 offences including manufacturing a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that, supplying prohibited drugs and dealing with more than $100,000 of property proceeds of crime.

While the 48-year-old man was charged with taking part in the manufacture of prohibited drugs and participating in a criminal group.

A fourth man, was later arrested at a Long Jetty property and charged with eight counts of possessing drug manufacturing apparatus to make prohibited drugs, taking part in the manufacture of prohibited drugs and participating in a criminal group.

All three were refused bail and fronted the Wyong Local Court on Monday.

Investigations under Strike Force Kavieng continue.

Anyone with information about the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au .

