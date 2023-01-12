Four Charged In Sydney Drug Raid As Strike Force Operation Continues

Four men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the largest seizure of methamphetamine in Australia.

Police carried out raids across Sydney on Wednesday, capturing the individuals and seizing illicit drugs and $100,000 in cash.

More than 200kg of ice has been seized during the investigation, equating to a estimated street vale of more than $1 billion.

Detectives and officers from various squads executed four search warrants at homes in Auburn, Lidcombe and Berala across the city.

Along with drugs and cash, police obtained 100kg of illicit tobacco, electronic devices and documentation.

The four men - aged 29, 35, 40 and 42 - were arrested and sent to Auburn Police Station.

