Four Charged Over Drug Bust At Hackham West

Four people were arrested on Sunday following a disturbance that led to a police drug bust at Hackham West.

Two of the alleged have been granted bail, while the other duo remain in custody on trafficking charges. The group consisted of three woman and a man.

The 31-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for skipping court a week prior, while SAPOL found him with ammunition, meth and a bong.

It followed reports of a disturbance in Adelaide's southern suburbs.

Around 5.15pm on Sunday, January 22, police arrived to Haven Way following the reports. Officers intercepted a vehicle parked roadside.

Police searched the vehicle to find the illicit, arresting the group of three at the scene.

A nearby house was then searched and evidence seized, and after an investigation a home in Blackwood was located.

A 27-year-old Christies Beach woman was located at the address and arrested.

They are appearing in court on Tuesday.

