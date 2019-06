Police have dealt with six children in the wake of a blaze that destroyed the old Big Brother house at Coomera over the weekend.

The former reality TV show set went up in flames around 2pm on Saturday, with a group of young people allegedly seen running from the area.

Six kids were arrested nearby a short time later and four of them, aged between 11 and 15, have since been charged with arson.

The other two, both nine-years-old, were released after being questioned.