Four Face Court Following $40,000 Damage and Theft Spree

A group of four young men who stole equipment and damaged property from the Second Range Crossing at Cranley and Charlton in 2017 have had their day in court.

Each of the men were placed on probation and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in compensation for their part in the $40,000 theft and damage spree.

A 21-year-old man, the last sentenced, pleaded guilty to a total of 39 offences including more than 20 charges arising from crime spree which included, trucks and machinery being entered, tools and other property stolen or damaged.

