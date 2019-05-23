Four Factories Damaged By Fire In Burleigh Heads Industrial Estate

Four Gold Coast factories have been damaged, after a fire broke out in an industrial estate at Burleigh Heads.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a commercial building on fire on Taree St around 7:40 on Thursday night.

It took seven crews hours to extinguish the flames before leaving the scene around 1am.

Two factories were damaged by the fire, while another two neighbouring buildings also sustained smoke damage.



Fire investigators were due to head to the scene on Friday morning to look into the cause of the blaze.