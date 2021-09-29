Four Killed In Horrific Head-On Collision On Ipswich Motorway

Four people have tragically died in a horror collision on a Motorway near Brisbane late Wednesday night.

A child and two adults, along with a third adult in a second car all died after their vehicles crashed and burst into flames.

Police allege a 34-year-old man driving a black sedan was travelling east in the westbound lane on the Ipswitch Motorway at Redbank when he collided head-on with a 4-wheel drive around 11:15pm.

By the time paramedics and fire crews arrived at the scene both vehicles were completely engulfed in flames.

The flames were extinguished within 20 minutes, while emergency services remained at the scene of the crash until 4:45am.

Crash investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the black sedan prior to the crash, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.