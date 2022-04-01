Four Men Arrested In Massive Cocaine Haul 'Destined For All Major Cities’

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have arrested four men over a massive haul of more than 416 kilograms of cocaine "destined for all major cities in the country."

A multi-agency investigation into organised international crime, the drug bust is the largest seizure of cocaine ever detected in South Australia.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Peter Harvey told reporters at a media conference on Thursday that the cocaine was found in waters off Yorke Peninsula on March 21.

"The investigation was launched in mid-March after an assessment of intelligence that suggested a commercial bulk-carrier ship, the Kypros Bravery, was to be used to traffic illicit drugs into Australia," he said.

"The Australian Border Force conducted a methodical, arduous, and endless search of the ocean area and located the shipment on the 18th of March"

Four Filipino sailors were charged with “importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug...the maximum penalty is life imprisonment," Assistant Commissioner Harvey said.

The men fronted the Port Adelaide magistrates Court on Friday morning via video link, with prosecutors asking that bail not be granted.

Assistant Commissioner Harvey said the scale of the shipment strongly suggests that Adelaide was not its sole destination.

“The sheer volume of drugs is a clear indication that the haul was not just for South Australia, but more than likely destined for all major cities in the country.” - Assistant Commissioner Harvey

The joint investigation between the AFP, South Australian Police, Australian Border Force, Department of Home Affairs, and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission continues.

