Four Non-Alcoholic Brews To See You Dry July Legends Through To August 1

Right now there are over 41,000 fellow Aussies doing the heroic thing and going alcohol free for Dry July, all to raise funds to improve the comfort and wellbeing of those affected by cancer with the Dry July Foundation.

Bloody legends, the lot of them!

To celebrate their efforts, we've tracked down a few options for non-alcoholic bevvies that we reckon actually taste pretty bloody good. They might just be the tonic to see you through to the end of Dry July.

1. Heineken Zero

Turns out this is a blend of two unique brews that are created from scratch, using traditional Heineken methods.

2. Hollandia Non-Alcoholic

It's a pale lager from Holland, is deliciously refreshing, smooth and crisp with a rich malt flavour. Well, that's what they tell us.

3. Carlton Zero

The Aussie entry! It makes it easy to enjoy a cold one with your mates without the need to reach for a golden ticket.

4. The Hills Cider Co Virgin Apple

Another Aussie product, this one is packed full of apples from the hills of Adelaide.

All of the above are available at your local BWS. Stay strong legends!

Written by: @dantheinternut