Four People Allegedly Stabbed In Yarra Ranges Fight

Four people are in hospital following an altercation in Melbourne's east overnight.

Police believe an argument broke out at a property on Comongin Ave near Brisbane Hill Rd, in Warburton on Tuesday about 7pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Two 29-year-old Millgrove men, a 49-year-old Yarra Junction man, and a woman aged 37 from Warburton; were found in the vicinity of the property with suspected non-life-threatening stab wounds.

All four were taken to hospital for treatment and observation.

A 36-year-old Warburton man was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

The five people are understood to be known to one another.

Yarra Ranges Crime Investigation Unit detectives believe the altercation may relate to an incident earlier in the day in which a car was damaged at Wesburn.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.