Four People Arrested In Relation To 2009 Gold Coast Murder

Former Bandidos bikie and popular podcaster Brent Simpson has been arrested in relation to the 2009 murder of Omega Ruston.

Palm Beach local Brent Simpson was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the cold case murder of Omega Simpson but is yet to be charged.

Mr Simpson is a former sergeant at arms for Bandidos and is now a truck driver and the face behind the redemption podcast ‘The Clink’.

Three other people have also been arrested in relation to the murder within 24 hours including the arrest of former Nomad and Bandido gang member Paul Younan.

Haysam Hamdan was arrested while allegedly attempting to flee the country via Sydney Airport.

Both men are to face court over the charge with Younan set to appear at Parramatta Local Court and Hamdan at Sydney Central Court.

The pair were both considered suspects in the drive-by shooting back in 2012.

Queensland Police issued a statement in regard to the arrests saying three men have been served with arrest warrants.

“Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to NSW Police’s Raptor Squad, assisted by Australian Federal Police (AFP), arrested three men – aged 37, 39 and 43 – across Sydney overnight,” NSW police confirmed in a statement.

“All three have since been charged with outstanding interstate arrest warrants on behalf of Queensland Police (QPOL).”

Father of two, Mr Ruston was shot dead in what is believed to have been a road rage incident on the Gold Coast Highway on Australia Day in Burleigh Heads.

