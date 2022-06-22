Four People Arrested In Relation To Laidley Man's Murder

Police have charged four people with murder over the stabbing death of a Laidley man on Monday evening.

Police were called to the Lockyer valley home at around 10PM on Monday night following reports that a man had been stabbed.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

A fire had also been lit inside the home which fire crews were quick to extinguish.

Despite paramedics attempting to treat the man, he passed away at the scene.

Police reached out to the public for information regarding suspicious vehicles that may have been seen outside the home or in the area around the time of the attack.

Shortly after, police seized an SUV and sedan.

Police arrested four people in relation to the man’s death on Tuesday night including two 19-year-old women from Laidley, a 19-year-old man from Caboolture and a 24-year-old man from College View.

All four people were charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and arson.

The Caboolture man is set to face the Caboolture Magistrates Court today while the other three are set to face the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police have not yet revealed whether the four alleged attackers were known to the deceased.

