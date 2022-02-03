Four People Charged Over Anti-Vaxx Freeway Protest

Police have charged four people over the anti-vaxx protest which occurred in the middle of the Mitchell Freeway in Perth during peak hour traffic.

One woman and three men are alleged to have blocked traffic with their vehicles as part of a protest against the state’s current vaccination mandates.

According to police reports, the protestors were located on the freeway between Scarborough Beach Road and Powis Street, standing next to their vehicles at around 7:50AM.

A 52-year-old Ballajura man and Woodvale man, a 35-year-old Wanneroo man and a 40-year-old Coonabidgee woman have been charged over the incident.

All four people have been charged by summons with obstruction of vehicles.

The protest itself lasted only 10 to 15minutes before police arrived on the scene and forced the protestors to leave.

The four drivers are facing a maximum fine of $2,800.

The protest follows the implementation of new restrictions for unvaccinated Western Australians including a ban on entry for a long list of venues and activities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be able to attend hospitals, schools, and various hospitality venues including cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and dine-in fast food outlets.

