Four People Found Following Disappearance Of Tour Boat Off Northern Coast Of Japan

Four of the 26 people who went missing after a tour boat disappeared off the northern coast of Japan have been found.

According to the Japanese Coastguard, four people were located near Shiretoko Peninsula on the island of Hokkaido.

It has not yet been revealed whether the passengers found were alive or dead.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

An official for the Japanese Coastguard said a full-scale search including an aircraft and patrol boats had been deployed to search for the missing tour boat.

A distress call was sent out to the coastguard at around 1:15PM on Saturday, saying that water was beginning to flood the boat.

The boat was heard from again at around 3PM by its operating company with crew reporting that the vessel was now tipping at a 30-degree angle.

The boat was carrying 26 people including two children, all were believed to be wearing lifejackets.

Authorities reached out to Japan’s self-defence force for assistance with Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida prompting search teams to utilise all resources necessary.

The boat was believed to be out on a sight-seeing expedition near Kashinu Falls when the first distress call was received.

The boat left at around 10AM Saturday morning and was scheduled to return at 1PM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.