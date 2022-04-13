Four Protestors Charged Over Disruption On Sydney Harbour Bridge

Police have arrested and charged four people over a protest during peak hour on the Sydney Harbour bridge.

According to police, the protestors are alleged to have parked a truck on the Sydney Harbour Bridge before two protestors allegedly glued themselves to the road while two others climbed on top of the truck.

The truck was parked on the left southbound lane of the Sydney Harbour bridge as the climate change protestors livestreamed the incident.

One of the protestors identified himself as a firefighter and demanded more equipment to help avoid bushfires.

When police arrived at the scene at around 8:25AM, they allegedly found two people displaying banners on top of the truck and two others glued to the road.

Police managed to remove all four protestors before reopening all lanes of the bridge by 9AM.

Police arrested two women aged 31 and 44-years-old and two men aged 36 and 60-years-old.

The four protestors were transported to Day Street police station where they were charged with multiple offences including refusing to comply with a police direction and entering Sydney Harbour Bridge to disrupt vehicles.

All four were denied bail and are set to face the Central Local Court today.

