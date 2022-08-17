Four Teens Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Stolen BMW Into Police Van

Police have arrested four teenagers after allegedly stealing a BMW and crashing into a police car on Monday evening.

Police will allege four teenagers stole a BMW from Ashgrove on Monday night before driving the car into the back of a stationary police van on the M1 at around 2AM.

A 15-year-old male who was alleged to have been driving the car at the time of the incident was arrested at the scene.

The teen is believed to have suffered only minor injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Three teenagers alleged to have been passengers in the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

All three teens were found hiding in a tree at a nearby Sports Club after being tracked by police dogs.

Police arrested the teens before transporting them to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Police have charged a 15-year-old Grange male with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs and a 15-year-old Tarragindi male with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 16 and 17-year-old boy remain in hospital and are yet to be formally charged.

Police are also seeking out a white Kia which they believe is linked to the incident.

Witnesses are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

