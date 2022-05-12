Four-Wheel-Drive Ploughs Into Pet Store At Pooraka

A vehicle has driven into an Adelaide store restraining two of the pet store attendants behind the front counter.

The four-wheel-drive narrowly avoided the two pet store owners after smashing through the front of the shop in the city’s north.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

One of the staff told 9 News they were lucky to only have suffered minor injuries during the incident.

"We sort of got stuck behind the car and the bench," they said.

"I'm bruised, probably a broken rib as well but I'll be okay."

The driver of the vehicle said the car just sped straight into the pet shop, saying the incident was likely as a result of mechanical issues.

According to police, no one was seriously injured during the accident.

The owners of the pet store believe they will be reopen for business by next week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.