Four Wheelie Bins To Help Victorians Recycle Soft Plastics And Pizza Boxes

Victorian households are one step closer to getting four wheelie bins to separate their waste and recycling.

Recycling soft plastics and pizza boxes is all a part of the state government’s $515m recycling system reforms.

Victorian Environment Minister, Lily D’Ambrosio on Thursday announced the framework for the four-bin system, along with $14.3m in shared Federal funding to kick off recycling projects across the state

“We’re the first state in Australia to roll out the same bins to every household, and the first to include soft plastics and pizza boxes in those bins,” D’Ambrosio told reporters.

The four-bin system was rolled out in a staged transition across 13 councils prior to the Circular Economy (Waste Reduction and Recycling) Bill 2021 which was introduced to state parliament last October.

The four-wheelie bin system includes: green for food organics and garden organics, purple for glass recycling, yellow for mixed recyclables and red for rubbish.

All 79 local councils will have access to services for glass recycling by 2027 and to food organics and garden organics by 2030.

The four-wheelie system is a part of recycling reforms initiated in 2020, which also include a container deposit scheme and a commitment to divert 80% of waste from landfill by that deadline.

Victorian households currently send four million tonnes of waste to landfill each year.

