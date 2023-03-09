Fourteen Students Hospitalised After Eating Lollies From Bus Driver

At least 14 children have been hospitalised after eating contaminated lollies from a bus driver in North Queensland.

The children are believed to have fallen ill at Bluewater State School around 30 minutes from Townsville after consuming lollies “given to them by a bus driver”.

Emergency services were called to the school at around 10:10AM where they treated six children before transporting them to Townsville University Hospital.

Eight more students were transported to hospital a short time later for assessment.

It is unclear as to what substance the children ingested.

The Queensland department of education said all parents of the students involved had been notified.

"Like all Queensland state schools, Bluewater State School holds the safety of students and staff as its highest priority," they said.

"The department is aware of an incident that occurred today at Bluewater State School which required the assistance of emergency services.

"School staff acted quickly to attend to the students while the Queensland Ambulance.

"Service and parents were contacted. A number of students were transported to hospital."

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

