Fourth Man Charged With Murder After Police Track Takeaway Order

Police have arrested a fourth person in relation the stabbing death of a man in Brisbane last week.

Police located 24-year-old Kyle Martin hiding out at a motel in Warwick just south of Brisbane with his girlfriend.

Investigators had been tracking his girlfriend’s car and were alerted to his whereabouts when she ordered takeaway for two people on Saturday evening.

Martin is one of four people arrested over the stabbing murder of 23-year-old Levi Johnson in a Brisbane parking lot last week.

Police will allege that Martin was the person who carried the weapon and stabbed Mr Johnson six times.

Martin has been charged with murder and is set to face the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police also arrested and charged 35-year-old Thomas Myler on Saturday in relation to the stabbing.

All four men are believed to be linked to the 13 Kings gang which according to police is “fairly unknown”.

