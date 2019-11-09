Fourth Umpire In NZ vs England Match Is A Former Porn Star

It has been reported that the fourth umpire from last Tuesday's T20 international between New Zealand and England used to lead a different life, spending some time in his younger years as a porn star.

Garth Stirrat, 51, has stood in domestic matches in the 2016/17 Plunket Shield season and the 2016/17 Ford Trophy.

The New Zealand players apparently knew of his past employment and informed the England players also.

For those interested in the result, New Zealand got up by 14 runs but England have since bounced back to tie the 5-game series at 2-2.

