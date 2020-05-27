Foxtel's New Streaming Service Binge Has Launched, And We've Got The Lowdown

Just when you thought there was enough streaming services to choose from, along comes Binge, Foxtel's new streaming platform which includes 10,000 hours of high quality content at your beck and call.

The aptly named Binge will stream some of the biggest talked about US shows like Game of Thrones and Succession.

On top of that, courtesy of deals with Warner Bros, Sony and the BBC, subscribers will gain access to a plethora of movies, documentaries and TV shows.

Binge has three types of plans: An entry-level tier that allows users to stream on one device at a time, in standard definition, for $10 per month; A standard plan, which most will sign up for, which costs $14 per month and allows two devices at once in high definition; And an $18 premium monthly plan, which also offers HD, for four simultaneous devices.

The big question though, is Binge worth adding to your already extensive list of subscriptions? We'll let you decide that. At the very least, it's worth a 14 day trial.

Listen here to find out more about Binge:

