Frankie Thurston Has Coached Her Dad Through A Ballet Routine

JT graced us with his moves on the footy field for years. Since retiring in 2018, the Dally M Winner has appeared to have switched the golden boots for ballet slippers.

Samantha Thurston has sprung her hubby, taking dancing lessons from their eldest daughter Frankie.

The 6 y/o whipped her dad into shape, instructing him to point his toes and hold on the bar if he is going to fall. It’s obvious that the 6 y/o has taken inspiration from Greeny and her idol, Emma Wiggle.

With the dancing skills of Emma Wiggle and the coaching skills of Greeny, we’re sure Frankie Thurston is destined for the spotlight.

