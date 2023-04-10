“Frankston Serial Killer” Makes Plea To Be Freed After 30 Years Behind Bars

The man dubbed the “Frankston serial killer” could be days away from freedom as he makes a bid for parole today.

Paul Denyer was served three life sentences in 1993 for the murders of three young women – Elizabeth Anne-Marie Stevens, 18, Debbie Fream, 22, and Natalie Russell, 17 – with a non-parole period of 30 years.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Denyer’s fate will be determined today as he fronts the Victorian Adult Parole Board after he served the 30 years behind bars for the murders he committed at random across a seven-week period.

The victims’ families were informed last year that Denyer applied for parole, seeking his earliest possible release date of April 11, 2023.

Denyer’s potential freedom has caused distressed among the families, who all believe he should remain behind bars.

Victorian MP David Limbrick who was Ms Russell’s boyfriend at the time of her death is among the family and friends fighting to keep Denyer behind bars."Clearly the government's chosen to put their faith in the parole process," Mr Limbrick told Channel 9’s A Current Affair.

"So I think our role now is to make our voices heard so hopefully the parole board will see and listen to the concern from the community."Meanwhile, Ms Russell’s father, Brian Russell, told the Herald Sun was “disgusted” about the thought of Denyer being freed.“It is a kick in the guts, he ruined our lives,” Mr Russell told the Herald Sun.“I was a bit shocked to be honest when I got the call. Why they are going out of their way to be nice to this person is beyond me. He should never be released.”The Adult Parole Board are unable to make any comment of prisoners’ cases, while the Victoria Government and Correction Victoria have not confirmed when Denyer would face his parole hearing.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.