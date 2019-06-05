Frantic Search For Queensland Two-Year-Old Missing In Known Croc Habitat

Cattle station crews and graziers with private helicopters have joined the desperate search for a little boy who wandered away into known crocodle territory.

Two-year-old Ruben was last seen near the Koolatah Station homestead, 270 kilometres north of Karumba on the western side of Cape York Peninsula, about 5pm on Tuesday.

It's a race against time to find the toddler as the homestead sits on the back of a lagoon that's a known crocodile habitat

The homestead is surrounded by a fenced-off yard, big shady trees and nearby cattle yards.

"Come home baby please Aunty Reesey misses you we all miss you," his aunt Cherese Scott wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Hours earlier Ms Scott urged anyone with information to contact police.

"We want our Ruby home safe and sound," she added.

State Emergency Services personnel, rangers and workers from a construction site in Kowanyama are helping to look for the boy in dense scrub and rugged terrain.

Two helicopters from neighbouring stations are also involved.

