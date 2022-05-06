If you're planning a wedding or formal event, this is the best way to speak to all of the industry professionals in one place! From Spray Tanning to Decorators, Transport to Venues & Fashion, the Fraser Coast Wedding Industry Showcase is a one-stop-shop for your special occasion.

Happening at Star of The Sea School, 33 Hughes Rd, Torquay from 10am - 1pm on Sunday, 15th of May.

FREE ENTRY TO THE PUBLIC

For more information, visit the event on facebook here. You can also visit the website for vendor information by clicking here.